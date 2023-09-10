Prom Price Down 7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Prom has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and $4.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00015519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,773.83 or 1.00037029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02317261 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,391,762.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

