Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.13. 1,414,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,914. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $236.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average of $188.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

