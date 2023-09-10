Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,754,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,193 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 2,297,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,784. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.