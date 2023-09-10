Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.
Shares of BAESF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.
