Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.

Shares of BAESF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

