Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,918,353 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 180.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918,353 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 16.41% of Kontoor Brands worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,192,000.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 363,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.
Kontoor Brands Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
