Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Copa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

CPA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. 1,333,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,994. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

