Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263,938 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $41,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,798. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

