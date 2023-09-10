Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 51,903 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,903 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BAE Systems worth $64,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in BAE Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,120 ($14.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,150 ($14.52) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

