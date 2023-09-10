PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,436 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $67,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 89,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,747,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,130,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PPL by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in PPL by 257.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.75. 5,274,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

