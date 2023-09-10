Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749,018 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AT&T worth $133,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,200,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

