Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,903 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $50,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $64.34. 689,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,631. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

