Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 131,797 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Diageo worth $103,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 265,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

