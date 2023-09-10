Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,084 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $156,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. 15,057,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

