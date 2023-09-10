Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $204.54 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,396,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,537,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

