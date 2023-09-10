Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 435.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

