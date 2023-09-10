Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $221.35 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311,119 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $221,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.99. 694,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,383. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.