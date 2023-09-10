Immersion Capital LLP Invests $11.85 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.1% of Immersion Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $211.80. 3,188,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

