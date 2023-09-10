AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 451.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 635,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.78. 486,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

