Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 11.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Snowflake worth $80,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,728,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.55.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,119 shares of company stock worth $113,277,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

