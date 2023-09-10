111,100 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,174,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 68,948 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 266,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 231,868 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,503,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57,812 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 5,822,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.