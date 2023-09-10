Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Decreased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,154 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Medtronic worth $730,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.8% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,231,000 after buying an additional 265,443 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MDT opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

