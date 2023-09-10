In Depth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In Depth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

