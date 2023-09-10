Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $522,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $690.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $705.57 and a 200-day moving average of $680.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.