Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 785,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 164,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,370,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,691 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

