AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

APYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,173. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

