PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $2,817,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.