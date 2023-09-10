AIGH Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 370,514 shares during the quarter. CalAmp makes up approximately 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CalAmp worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 662,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,606,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,564,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

CalAmp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 142,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.