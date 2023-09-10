Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $169.95 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,830 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for about 5.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of TFI International worth $169,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TFI International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TFII traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 233,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,898. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.