Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 232,700 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,700 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 3.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Discover Financial Services worth $121,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

