Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters accounts for 4.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $143,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.0 %

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,840,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

