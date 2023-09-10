Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

