Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,880. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

