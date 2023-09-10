Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 430,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

