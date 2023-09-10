Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4,076.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344,168 shares during the period. Vontier comprises about 2.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vontier worth $65,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,021,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

