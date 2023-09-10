Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $156.52 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,346 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 4.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Ingersoll Rand worth $156,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after acquiring an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 304,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.42. 2,458,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

