Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 2.45% of John Bean Technologies worth $85,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

JBT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on John Bean Technologies

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.