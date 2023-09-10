CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 6.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $197,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

KMX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 967,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

