Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lessened its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.78% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 346,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIST shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIST stock remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 29,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,972. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.