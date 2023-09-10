RTW Investments LP Sells 327,306 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,306 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 260,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,320. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.