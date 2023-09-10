RTW Investments LP Purchases 165,222 Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,222 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.63% of Miromatrix Medical worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 69.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,436,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 589,770 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 142.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 326,953 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 534,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 15,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 2,980.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

