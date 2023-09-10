RTW Investments LP Raises Stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,169 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 9.67% of Immunic worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 289,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

