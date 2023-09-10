RTW Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,393 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.86% of Akoya Biosciences worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,366. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 123.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKYA

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Matthew Winkler bought 203,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Winkler bought 203,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.