Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is RTW Investments LP’s 10th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 3.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 6.04% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $171,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 806,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,906. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,860 shares of company stock valued at $305,851. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

