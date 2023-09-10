RTW Investments LP Buys New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

