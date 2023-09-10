Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,969 shares during the period. Vericel comprises approximately 2.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 6.92% of Vericel worth $96,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 268,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79 and a beta of 1.76. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

