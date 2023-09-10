RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Stoke Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 9.94% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $36,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

