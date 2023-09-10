RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 95,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD remained flat at $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,773. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

