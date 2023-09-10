RTW Investments LP Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 3.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 6.04% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $171,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

RARE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,906. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,860 shares of company stock worth $305,851 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

