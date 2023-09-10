RTW Investments LP Acquires 4,571,926 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.2% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $155,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,665 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.