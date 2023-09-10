RTW Investments LP Buys New Shares in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,118,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,000. Orchestra BioMed makes up 2.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 45.65% of Orchestra BioMed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $13,790,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Orchestra BioMed stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Orchestra BioMed Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

